PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.79.

PTCT opened at $56.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

