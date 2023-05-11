Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $300.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.86. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

