Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $266.49 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00009430 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $266.49 million and $33.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.89 or 0.06654098 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055364 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040860 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018803 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018527 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005891 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,652,340 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
