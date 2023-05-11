Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $266.49 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00009430 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $266.49 million and $33.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.89 or 0.06654098 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,652,340 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

