Quantum (QUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $968.39

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.47 and approximately $968.39 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,027.47 or 1.00040454 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.