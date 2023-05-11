Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.47 and $830.03 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,374.23 or 0.99998610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

