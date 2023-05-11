Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

