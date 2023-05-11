Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 101,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
About Rare Element Resources
