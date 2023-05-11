Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 101,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of earth element deposits and mineral properties. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.