Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $35,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,394,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,783,000 after purchasing an additional 102,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

