Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $37.47 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $37,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Up 0.4 %

FMAY stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.