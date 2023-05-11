Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $40.23 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $322.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

