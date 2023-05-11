Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $43.38 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $43,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

