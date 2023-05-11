Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $56.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.73% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $56,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,813,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 991,540 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after buying an additional 709,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,139.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 300,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $84.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

