Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $45,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,941 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

SO stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.