Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $46,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

IUSV stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

