Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 1,166,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,984. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

