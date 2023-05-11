RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the period. RBB Bancorp accounts for 4.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $34,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $185.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.