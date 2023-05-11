Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

