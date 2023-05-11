RENASANT Bank Acquires 2,299 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RENASANT Bank grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.17. 726,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

