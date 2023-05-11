RENASANT Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RENASANT Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 244,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 495,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 1,610,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

