RENASANT Bank Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RENASANT Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in BCE by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BCE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,446,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,538,000 after acquiring an additional 199,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.80%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

