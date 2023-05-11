RENASANT Bank Purchases 240 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RENASANT Bank grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.9% of RENASANT Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

Humana stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.88. 319,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.38 and its 200 day moving average is $512.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

