RENASANT Bank Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RENASANT Bank boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 818,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,693,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.