RENASANT Bank Sells 3,710 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

RENASANT Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renasant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Renasant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350 over the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

