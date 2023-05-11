RENASANT Bank Sells 495 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RENASANT Bank decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.07. 941,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

