RENASANT Bank Sells 534 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RENASANT Bank decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,941. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,307. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.