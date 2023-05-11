RENASANT Bank Sells 542 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RENASANT Bank reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 72,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $59,881,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $8.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.14. The company had a trading volume of 946,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.55.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

