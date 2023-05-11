Render Token (RNDR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $632.58 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00006412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $632.58 million and approximately $116.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

