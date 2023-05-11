Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.47 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.47 million and $3.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,040.09 or 0.99999224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08920745 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,001,004.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

