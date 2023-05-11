Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat Sells 7,772 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

