RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.