RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.19-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.187-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Up 14.3 %

NYSE RNG opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $12,191,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in RingCentral by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

