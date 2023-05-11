RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter.

