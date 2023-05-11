Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,904,279. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.65.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

