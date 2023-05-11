Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 9,211,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,885,703. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

