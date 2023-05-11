RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Up 79.4% in April

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,477. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.