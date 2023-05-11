Roger E. Susi Sells 2,479 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $119,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,471 shares in the company, valued at $24,042,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRadimed stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

