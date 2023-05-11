Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $212,405.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,991. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

