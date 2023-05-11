Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
PLZ.UN opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$445.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.04.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
