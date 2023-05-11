Royal Bank of Canada Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 1,675

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,625 ($20.50) to GBX 1,675 ($21.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,101.00.

Compass Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,720. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

