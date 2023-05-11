Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Sells $297,322.40 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

