Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 23,244 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.83, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

