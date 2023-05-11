Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,731 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,563. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a PE ratio of 975.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

