Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

