Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.37 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,241 shares of company stock valued at $73,261,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

