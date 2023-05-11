Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,064,740.36 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.00. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.