Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
SANM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 602,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,380. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
