Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

SANM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 602,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,380. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

