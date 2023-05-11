SAP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 46,592 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,559% compared to the average volume of 1,000 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 756,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,471. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $137.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.