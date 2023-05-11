SAP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 46,592 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,559% compared to the average volume of 1,000 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 756,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,471. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $137.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

