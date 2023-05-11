Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SVFD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 158,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 1,456.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Save Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.

