SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,444. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.48 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

