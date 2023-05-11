Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.39

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.39 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 45.18 ($0.57). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 736,736 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.38. The firm has a market cap of £215.94 million, a P/E ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Bligh acquired 65,000 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £28,600 ($36,088.33). Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

